Edwards (rest) will play in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers.

Edwards received the team's final night of the preseason off for rest, but he'll be a full go for Tuesday's opener. The star guard is eyeing yet another monster season after finishing the 2023-24 campaign averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 79 regular-season appearances.