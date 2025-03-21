Anthony Edwards News: Returns to action
Edwards appeared to suffer a thigh injury during Friday's game but has returned to the floor, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Edwards had a bit of an injury scare during Friday's game against the Pelicans but was able to return to the game. The superstar guard currently has 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 22 minutes on the floor for Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now