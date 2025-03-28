Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 6:33pm

Edwards has returned to the game against the Suns on Friday after suffering an inadvertent elbow to the face from Kevin Durant, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Despite dealing with a nasal contusion, Edwards has been cleared to return to the game against Phoenix. The superstar guard may have avoided a serious injury, which is obviously great news for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
