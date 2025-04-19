Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Returns to Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 5:50am

Edwards (cramping) returned to Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Lakers with 10:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Edwards missed about four minutes of game action after checking out of the contest with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter and heading to the locker room. With the Timberwolves determining that Edwards wasn't dealing with anything more than cramping, he was cleared to check back into the game after getting rehydrated.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
