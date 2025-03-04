Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 5:53pm

Edwards (wrist/thumb) has returned to Tuesday's game against the 76ers with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Edwards briefly left the game due to an apparent left wrist/thumb injury that he sustained in the opening quarter. However, the superstar has since returned and will likely be able to handle his normal workload the rest of the way.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
