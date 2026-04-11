Anthony Edwards News: Returns with 22 points

Edwards notched 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 136-132 win over Houston.

We may have seen the last from Edwards in the regular season, as the Timberwolves are locked into the sixth seed in the Western Conference. A week off will do Edwards some good, as a lingering knee injury has forced him to miss 10 of Minnesota's last 13 contests. There will likely be no need to put Edwards on the court Sunday against the Pelicans. With Ayo Dosunmu (calf) also dealing with an injury, we could see more from Terrence Shannon in the finale.