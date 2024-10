Edwards notched 32 points (10-24 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-115 victory over the Kings.

Edwards should post video game-like numbers on a nightly basis, and he didn't disappoint in his second regular season game. He shared top honors with Julius Randle in Minnesota's first win, and he'll continue to be a blue-chip fantasy option for the foreseeable future.