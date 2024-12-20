Anthony Edwards News: Scores 17 points in loss

Edwards accumulated 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 133-107 loss to New York.

Edwards didn't perform at his best Thursday and failed to reach the 20-point mark for the third time this season. However, and perhaps in what might be a worrisome trend, each game has come since the beginning of December. Edwards remains a highly productive fantasy option across all formats, though, and he continues to post career-best numbers even amid a subpar stretch. He's averaging 25.9 points per game, which matches his output from 2023-24, but he's also shooting a personal-best 42.4 percent from deep.