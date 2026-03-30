Anthony Edwards News: Scores 17 points in return

Edwards amassed 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 124-94 win over Dallas.

Edwards didn't start Monday's game but checked in early in the first quarter, but since this was a blowout victory, he only played 23 minutes and posted a decent stat line. Edwards should recover his role as the Timberwolves' No. 1 option on offense as soon as Thursday when Minnesota takes on the Pistons in a tough matchup.