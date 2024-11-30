Anthony Edwards News: Scores 21 in tight victory

Edwards chipped in 21 points (7-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 93-92 victory over the Clippers.

Edwards scored a game-high 21 points in this matchup and did just enough to lift the Timberwolves to a much-needed win following the team's recent results. The star shooting guard continues to enjoy an outstanding start to the 2024-25 campaign, and this outing kept his streak alive of scoring at least 20 points in every game so far. Edwards is averaging 26.6 points per game while shooting 44 percent from deep over his last five contests, and this outing allowed the Timberwolves to snap a four-game losing streak.