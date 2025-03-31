Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Scores 25, drains four treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Edwards totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 win over Detroit.

Edwards delivered a solid showing all around the court in this huge win for Minnesota. Even though Julius Randle led the Timberwolves in scoring, Edwards also posted a solid line, which aligns with what he's delivered throughout the season. His numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late, although that might also be because opposing defenses are focusing even more on trying to stop him. Despite the increase defensive attention, Edwards is still averaging a solid line of 26.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over his last 10 contests, although he's shooting just 32.7 percent from three in that span.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now