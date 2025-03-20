Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards News: Scores 29 despite shooting woes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Edwards closed Wednesday's 119-115 loss to New Orleans with 29 points (5-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 15-17 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Edwards finished with a loaded stat line, though his ability to get to the charity stripe was what saved him in this one -- he scored more than 50 percent of his total scoring haul with free throws while shooting nearly 25 percent from the floor. The Timberwolves won't be successful if Edwards continues to struggle from the floor, although this might have been a one-off situation. Over his last five outings, Edwards is making 44.1 percent of his shots from the floor.

