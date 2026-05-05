Anthony Edwards News: Seals Game 1 with clutch quarter

Edwards (knee) posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes off the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 104-102 win over the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After hyperextending his left knee and sustaining a bone bruise in Game 4 of the first round, Edwards missed the final two games of the Timberwolves' series victory over the Nuggets and was also expected to remain sidelined for at least the first two games of the second round. The star guard ended up making quicker progress than expected, however, and after the Timberwolves listed him as questionable heading into Monday's contest, Edwards was given the green light to play prior to tipoff. In an effort to manage his minutes, the Timberwolves brought Edwards off the bench, and the 24-year-old was able to provide some efficient complementary scoring behind Julius Randle's team-high 21 points. Edwards was at his best in the final period, pouring in 11 of his points in the fourth to help Minnesota secure the upset win on the road. Assuming he didn't aggravate the knee injury, Edwards could move back into the starting five and take on more minutes in Game 2 on Wednesday.