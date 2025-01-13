Anthony Edwards News: Shines in victory Monday

Edwards supplied 41 points (14-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-106 win over the Wizards.

The superstar shooting guard posted game highs in points and assists while tying Naz Reid and Kyle Kuzma for the game-high mark in steals. Edwards also logged his second-highest scoring outing of the season behind his 53-point performance against Detroit on Jan. 4, and he scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter Monday. Moreover, the 23-year-old logged his 15th game with five or more triples, and he is on pace to shoot a career-high 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Edwards also stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end, racking up multiple steals for the 15th time through 39 regular-season appearances.