Anthony Edwards News: Shines with 37-point display Friday

Edwards supplied 37 points (12-22 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 127-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards continues to be one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA during the first weeks of the 2024-25 regular season, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down. The star guard has scored at least 30 points four times already, and aside from the fact he's averaging 29.0 points per game, his efficiency is what stands out the most. Edwards is shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from deep, and both figures would be career-high marks for him.