Anthony Edwards News: Solid outing in loss

Edwards recorded 27 points (10-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 110-103 loss to the Lakers.

Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring in the team's regular-season opener. The star guard racked up all three of his assists in the fourth quarter when Los Angeles started throwing double-teams at him. Despite Julius Randle coming to Minnesota via trade, Edwards is still clearly the team's top option on offense.