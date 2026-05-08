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Anthony Edwards News: Starting in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Edwards is in the starting lineup for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Spurs.

Edwards came off the bench in Games 1 and 2, but he'll return as a starter for Game 3 in Minnesota, shifting Terrence Shannon back to the second unit. Edwards is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 triples per game as a starter this postseason.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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