Anthony Edwards News: Stellar performance in win

Edwards recorded 36 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 Western Conference Semifinals win over the Spurs.

The Timberwolves star completely took over down the stretch, pouring in 16 fourth-quarter points to help Minnesota erase an early deficit and even the series at 2-2. Edwards delivered several momentum-shifting baskets in crunch time, including a deep 27-footer and the go-ahead three with just over five minutes remaining. The 24-year-old continues to establish himself as one of the NBA's elite playoff scorers, logging his 18th 30-point playoff game, tying for fourth all-time among players before reaching the age of 25.