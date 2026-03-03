Anthony Edwards News: Strikes for 41 points
Edwards closed Tuesday's 117-110 win over Memphis with 41 points (15-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals over 37 minutes.
Edwards delivered a masterful performance on the offensive end, which was highlighted by seven made treys, his best mark in this category since Jan. 17 against San Antonio. He also produced on the opposite end of the court by recording a season-high five swipes. Edwards has had the Grizzlies' number this season, as he's averaging 37.7 points in three appearances against Memphis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 229 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 229 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 229 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2011 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More