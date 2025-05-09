Anthony Edwards News: Strong outing after injury scare

Edwards racked up 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards left the game in the second quarter due to a left ankle sprain, but he returned to action in the second half and played a key role for Minnesota in this huge win at home. Edwards has cleared the 20-point mark in all but one of his appearances this postseason, but the efficiency has been an issue. Through seven playoff showings, he's shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Edwards is expected to play in Game 3 on Saturday as the series shifts to Golden State.