Anthony Edwards News: Struggles in return
Edwards registered eight points (3-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to Philadelphia.
Edwards looked far from his best, battling his way to just eight points on poor shooting. An ongoing knee injury has caused him to miss seven of the past nine games, during which he has averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 three-pointers. While it does appear as though he is going to try to battle through it, managers should expect somewhat muted production, at least when compared to his usual lofty standard.
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