Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Struggles with shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Edwards accumulated 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

Edwards struggled to get his shot to drop, and had his worst performance of the season at the charity stripe. Oklahoma City gave him trouble by doubling him early, and Edwards finished with a team-high six turnovers. The turnovers were a team-wide issue for Minnesota, as they coughed up the rock 22 times while only handing out 18 total assists, and they were outscored 29-6 in turnover points in the 13-point defeat.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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