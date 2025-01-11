Anthony Edwards News: Struggles with shot Saturday

Edwards finished with 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 loss to the Grizzlies.

Edwards was coming off a series of very productive stretches, but the star guard didn't look comfortable with the Grizzlies' suffocating defense. That resulted in Edwards registering just his second game this season without draining at least one three-pointer. Despite the subpar effort, what Edwards has been doing in recent games can't go unnoticed. He's averaging 28.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game since the calendar flipped to 2025.