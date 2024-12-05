Anthony Edwards News: Struggles with shot Wednesday

Edwards closed Wednesday's 108-80 win over the Clippers with 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals across 26 minutes.

Even though Edwards bounced back from the eight-point dud he posted in the win over the Lakers on Monday, it's worth noting he's gone back-to-back games without reaching the 20-point threshold for the first time this season. The shooting woes are real with Edwards, although, to be fair, he wasn't expected to maintain the elite numbers he posted in the first weeks of the campaign throughout an entire season. Edwards is shooting just 34 percent from the floor over his last five games, but fantasy managers shouldn't be overly worried about this slump. After all, Edwards remains one of the best shooting guards in the league and is likely to bounce back sooner rather than later.