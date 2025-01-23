Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Edwards put up 21 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 victory over the Mavericks.

The star guard did a nice job facilitating the offense throughout Wednesday's contest, marking just the seventh time this season he's recorded seven or more assists. His efficiency both from the field and deep left plenty to be desired, but he made up for it with volume and from the line. His next outing comes Saturday against the Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
