Anthony Edwards News: Subpar display Friday

Edwards registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 134-93 victory over the Pelicans.

Edwards was bothered by an apparent thigh injury that forced him to exit the contest briefly, but overall, this wasn't the best performance for the superstar guard. However, this was the first time Edwards didn't reach the 25-point threshold since March 7, and the star scorer is simply too talented to struggle over a prolonged stretch. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried by just one bad game for one of the most prolific scorers in The Association.