Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Subpar scoring night in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 9:44am

Edwards finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards is among the league's most potent scorers, averaging 29.3 points per game, but he finished with only 14 in the win over Portland. He was highly efficient from deep connecting on four-of-six attempts from three. He has at least four made threes in three of his past four games.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
