Anthony Edwards News: Subpar scoring night in win
Edwards finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Edwards is among the league's most potent scorers, averaging 29.3 points per game, but he finished with only 14 in the win over Portland. He was highly efficient from deep connecting on four-of-six attempts from three. He has at least four made threes in three of his past four games.
