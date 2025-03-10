Anthony Edwards News: Supplies game-high 25 in win

Edwards registered 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 141-124 win over the Spurs.

While he didn't make his usual contribution in secondary categories, Edwards led all scorers on the night as Minnesota won its fifth straight game. The fifth-year guard has scored at least 25 points in three of five March contests, averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 boards, 4.6 assists, 3.8 threes and 1.0 steals to begin the month while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from long range.