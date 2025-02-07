Anthony Edwards News: Surpasses 40-point mark again

Edwards amassed 41 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 127-114 win over Houston.

Edwards surpassed the 40-point plateau for the second game in a row, and the star guard has also surpassed the 30-point mark in four of his last five appearances, so he's been excellent of late. The All-Star guard is averaging a robust 31.4 points per game, while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range, since the beginning of January.