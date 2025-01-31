Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards News: Tallies season-high 11 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:24am

Edwards provided 36 points (12-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 138-113 victory over Utah.

Edwards' season-high 11 assists helped him record just his third double-double of the season. The star guard has increased his scoring output as of late, averaging 31.2 points across his last 10 appearances. Edwards' increased scoring has also coincided with impressive efficiency, as he is posting 48.1/43.0/84.1 shooting splits over that span.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

