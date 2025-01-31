Anthony Edwards News: Tallies season-high 11 assists

Edwards provided 36 points (12-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 138-113 victory over Utah.

Edwards' season-high 11 assists helped him record just his third double-double of the season. The star guard has increased his scoring output as of late, averaging 31.2 points across his last 10 appearances. Edwards' increased scoring has also coincided with impressive efficiency, as he is posting 48.1/43.0/84.1 shooting splits over that span.