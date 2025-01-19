Anthony Edwards News: Team-high 28 points in loss

Edwards ended Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers with a team-high 28 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes.

It was another night at the office for Edwards, who has now scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games for the Timberwolves. The superstar guard is set to take on plenty of ball-handling responsibilities as long as new starting point guard Donte DiVincenzo remains out with a toe injury. That said, Edwards has a tough matchup lined up for Monday against a Grizzlies team that ranks sixth in the league in defensive efficiency rating (109.8).