Anthony Edwards News: Unable to lead Minnesota to Game 7

Edwards finished with 24 points (9-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 139-109 loss to San Antonio in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards had a combined 68 points at home in Games 3 and 4. Yet, the 24-year-old wasn't as productive Friday and delivered one of his worst shooting performances of the playoffs. With the Timberwolves eliminated from postseason play, Edwards will finally get a well-deserved break after returning earlier than anticipated from a knee injury suffered in Minnesota's previous series versus Denver. As expected, Edwards had a quality 2025-2026 campaign, averaging a career-best 28.8 points with 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 steals across 35.0 minutes. However, he played in only 61 regular-season contests after appearing in at least 72 in each of his first five years in the NBA. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick is projected to remain in the MVP conversation moving ahead, and that could become a reality sooner rather than later if he can stay healthy. For that to happen, the Timberwolves will likely need to make some adjustments to the roster by adding depth and other reliable scoring options.