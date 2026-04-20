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Anthony Edwards News: Will play in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday on NBA Today that Edwards (knee) will play in Game 2 versus the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves considered Edwards questionable to play due to right knee injury maintenance, but it likely would have taken something more significant to stop him from suiting up Monday. Barring any setbacks, the superstar guard should be able to handle a full workload as Minnesota tries to even up this series. Edwards logged 38 minutes in Game 1 after carrying a questionable tag.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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