Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Will play in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Edwards (knee) will play in Game 2 against the Spurs on Wednesday, Raul Dominguez Jr. of the Associated Press reports.

Head coach Chris Finch said that Edwards could see increased minutes Wednesday night, but it will depend on how he feels. Edwards saw 25 minutes off the bench in Game 1 and finished with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, two triples and one block in the win.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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