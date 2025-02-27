Anthony Edwards News: Will play Thursday

Edwards (calf) will play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Edwards was a game-time decision due to right calf soreness, but the Timberwolves have upgraded him to available Thursday. The star guard should be able to handle a normal workload against Los Angeles. Over his last eight games, Edwards has averaged 33.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.3 minutes.