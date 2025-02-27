Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 7:08pm

Edwards (calf) will play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Edwards was a game-time decision due to right calf soreness, but the Timberwolves have upgraded him to available Thursday. The star guard should be able to handle a normal workload against Los Angeles. Over his last eight games, Edwards has averaged 33.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.3 minutes.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
