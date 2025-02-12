Anthony Edwards News: Will play Wednesday

Edwards (hip) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

After dropping 44 points in Monday's loss to the Cavaliers, Edwards will get back on the floor Wednesday to take on the Bucks, which will be the second to last game for Minnesota before heading into the NBA All-Star break. The superstar guard has been red-hot as of late, scoring 41 or more points for the Timberwolves in his last three games.