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Anthony Gill Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Gill (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.

A maintenance day is on the table for Gill after he played through his questionable tag Thursday. Gill produced 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes against the Bulls on Thursday.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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