Anthony Gill Injury: Iffy for Monday
Gill is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers with right ankle soreness.
Gill is a candidate for a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. On Sunday against Portland, Gill logged eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes.
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