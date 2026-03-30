Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gill is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers with right ankle soreness.

Gill is a candidate for a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. On Sunday against Portland, Gill logged eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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