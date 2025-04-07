Anthony Gill Injury: Iffy to play Tuesday
Gill (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
The right hamstring soreness is a new concern for Gill, who has appeared in each of the club's last three outings. The 32-year-old has averaged 6.7 points and 5.0 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per contest in that three-game span, though he could see fewer minutes if he's able to suit up Tuesday, with Kyshawn George (ankle) being removed from the injury report.
