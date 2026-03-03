Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill Injury: Iffy to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:18am

Gill (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Gill remains day-to-day after missing Monday's game against the Rockets. The Wizards are going to be very thin up front Tuesday, so Gill could see a sizable workload if he's feeling up to it.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill
