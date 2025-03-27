Anthony Gill Injury: Picks up hip injury

Gill will miss the second half of Thursday's game against the Pacers due to left hip soreness, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He recorded two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in three minutes before being ruled out.

This appears to be a minor injury for Gil, so he can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information to share. Justin Champagnie could pick up a few extra minutes in the second half Thursday with Gill shut down.