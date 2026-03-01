Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gill (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Gill is in danger of missing Monday's contest due to an illness. The veteran forward has been a key depth piece for Washington's frontcourt lately, even drawing a spot start on Feb. 22 when the team was shorthanded at the five-spot. However, he recently shifted back to the second unit following the return of Tristan Vukcevic.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
