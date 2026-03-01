Anthony Gill Injury: Questionable for Monday
Gill (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Gill is in danger of missing Monday's contest due to an illness. The veteran forward has been a key depth piece for Washington's frontcourt lately, even drawing a spot start on Feb. 22 when the team was shorthanded at the five-spot. However, he recently shifted back to the second unit following the return of Tristan Vukcevic.
