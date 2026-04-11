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Anthony Gill Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gill (back) is questionable to face the Cavs on Sunday.

If Gill can't give it a go Sunday, Julian Reese would likely earn the start and receive major minutes as the only true center available. Check back for official word on Gill's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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