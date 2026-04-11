Anthony Gill Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Gill (back) is questionable to face the Cavs on Sunday.
If Gill can't give it a go Sunday, Julian Reese would likely earn the start and receive major minutes as the only true center available. Check back for official word on Gill's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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