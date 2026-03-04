Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:24pm

Gill (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Gill remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Washington. The Wizards will be very shorthanded yet again, so Gill could soak up a sizable amount of minutes if he's cleared.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
