Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill Injury: Questionable to face Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 3:20pm

Gill (neck/back) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Gill has started each of the Wizards' last three contests. However, he might not play in the rematch with Chicago on Thursday after popping up on the injury report due to lumbar and cervical contusions. If Gill doesn't suit up, Leaky Black might remain in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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