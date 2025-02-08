Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Gill Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Gill (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gill sprained his right ankle during the Wizards' 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday, and the veteran big man has not been cleared to play in the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday. Gill's next opportunity to play will be Monday against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Richaun Holmes, Tristan Vukcevic, Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie should all see increased playing time Saturday due to the absences of Gill and Alex Sarr (ankle).

