Anthony Gill Injury: Won't play with illness
Gill (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Gill will be inactive Monday while battling an illness, paving the way for Julian Reese to join the starting five for his team debut. Gill's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Magic.
