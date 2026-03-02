Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill Injury: Won't play with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gill (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Gill will be inactive Monday while battling an illness, paving the way for Julian Reese to join the starting five for his team debut. Gill's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Magic.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
