Anthony Gill Injury: Won't return due to ankle injury

Gill has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Gill was on the floor for the final play of the second quarter, but he is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not return. He'll finish the game with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block over six minutes. Corey Kispert and Tristan Vukcevic should see more minutes off the bench for the second half due to Gill's injury.