Anthony Gill Injury: Won't return due to ankle injury
Gill has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Gill was on the floor for the final play of the second quarter, but he is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not return. He'll finish the game with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block over six minutes. Corey Kispert and Tristan Vukcevic should see more minutes off the bench for the second half due to Gill's injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now