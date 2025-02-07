Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Gill

Anthony Gill Injury: Won't return due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 5:50pm

Gill has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Gill was on the floor for the final play of the second quarter, but he is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not return. He'll finish the game with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block over six minutes. Corey Kispert and Tristan Vukcevic should see more minutes off the bench for the second half due to Gill's injury.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
