Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Gill (neck/back) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Gill will clear his questionable tag for this contest despite dealing with two injuries. He may be a candidate for maintenance Friday against the Heat, however.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
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