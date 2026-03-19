Anthony Gill News: Back to bench Thursday
Gill is coming off the bench Thursday against the Pistons.
Alex Sarr is returning to the starting lineup, forcing Gill to the bench. He should split the backup center minutes with Tristan Vukcevic on Thursday, hurting Gill's fantasy value.
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