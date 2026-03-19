Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill News: Back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gill is coming off the bench Thursday against the Pistons.

Alex Sarr is returning to the starting lineup, forcing Gill to the bench. He should split the backup center minutes with Tristan Vukcevic on Thursday, hurting Gill's fantasy value.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Gill See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
118 days ago